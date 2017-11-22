Thanksgiving meal to gobble up less money this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The price of the traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be the lowest it’s been in five years, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

For the 32nd year, the Farm Bureau conducted a survey which revealed that the average cost of this year’s feast for 10 is $49.12. That’s a 75 cent decrease from last year.

So what’s the biggest factor?

“Wholesale turkey prices are at their lowest level since 2013,” Dr. John Newton, Director of Market Intelligence explains. “And given that the turkey represents nearly 50 percent of the basket’s total, it’s the biggest factor driving the price decline.”

A 16-pound turkey came in at a total of $22.38 this year, which is a total decrease of 36 cents per whole turkey compared to 2016.

“The last time Thanksgiving was this cheap was 2013,” Dr. Newton says. “The fact you can have that classic meal for under $5 per person says a lot about the U.S. farmer and the harvest they produce every year.”

The Farm Bureau’s shopping list includes turkey, bread stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk. They say this is sufficient to serve a family of 10 and have some leftovers too.

Nationally, the average cost of the traditional Thanksgiving meal has gone down for two consecutive years.

But all costs aside, we want to know — what Thanksgiving food do you look forward to the most every year?