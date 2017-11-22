Teen idol David Cassidy, ‘Partridge Family’ star, dies at 67

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2009, file photo, actor-singer David Cassidy arrives at the ABC Disney Summer press tour party in Pasadena, Calif. Former teen idol Cassidy of "The Partridge Family" fame has died at age 67, publicist said Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Family and fans are mourning David Cassidy of “The Patridge Family” fame, who has died at age 67.

Publicist JoAnn Geffen released a statement Tuesday evening saying Cassidy had died “surrounded by those he loved.” No further details were immediately available, but Geffen said on Saturday that Cassidy was in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hospital suffering from organ failure.

The teen and pre-teen idol starred in the 1970s sitcom and sold millions of records as the musical group’s lead singer.

“The Partridge Family” aired from 1970-74 and was intended at first as a vehicle for Shirley Jones, the Oscar winning actress and Cassidy’s stepmother. Jones played Shirley Partridge, a widow with five children with whom she forms a popular act that travels on a psychedelic bus. The cast featured Cassidy as eldest son and family heartthrob Keith Partridge.

