Preemie is home in time for Thanksgiving

Parents of a premature baby from Statesboro that we told you about last week have so much to be thankful for.

Renee and Matt Gunter have an attitude of gratitude.

After spending 81 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Memorial Hospital say their baby girl is home.

Quinn only weighed 1 pound 10 ounces when she was born on August 31st.

“She had a personality before she was even here. Like even on ultrasounds kicking around and moving, and once she got here it held true from the day she was born the nurses talked about how feisty she was and how much of a fighter she was doing great you know just making her on path in our world that she wasn’t supposed to be in yet,” explains Renee.

Quinn went home Monday.

After a visit to the doctor yesterday Quinn is doing well and has reached the milestone of over 6 pounds.

Renee tells News 3 they are very thankful and glad that they can celebrate Thanksgiving as a complete family this year.

It’s truly a blessing