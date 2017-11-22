Possible changes in Net Neutrality spark comments

The Internet is something many of us have come to rely on and take for granted, almost like electricity. And under “Net Neutrality” rules adopted in 2015, the Internet is basically treated like a utility. So your content can’t cost you more than someone else’s for example.

But under proposed changes by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) those rules would be changed. Providers would be allowed to charge more for certain types of content.

“It would mean that if I want to access a bunch of different sites that I want to access I’m probably going to have to pay more,” says Peter Devyatkin, a 21 year old college student who is a passionate supporter of Net Neutrality,

Devyatkin is majoring in science and Cyber Security and could talk all day long about the benefits of Net Neutrality for consumers. He says not everyone may understand the fine points of the rules but that “most people do support Net Neutrality when they get all the facts.”

“And really the only people that are in favor of getting rid of net neutrality are the Internet Service Providers and that really just tells you that is all just so that they can make more money,” he says.

The FCC says the current rules are a burden to providers and prevent them from investing in new broadband. A change would let providers have more control over the content that customers see and use and to create “fast lanes” allowing some content to get through easier than others. Devyatkin says one example might be Netflix films or TV programs a customers is tying to access with Comcast as a service provider. “They might charge customers extra to get to full speed with Netflix or even charge Netflix more for customers to get them at full speed.”

Devyatkin believes consumers and small business owners would be affected most. He also believes if the rules are lifted that consumers can look for their service provider to start not only asking you questions about speed but what you use, like social media or games, etc., something he resents. “, “There’s no costs incurred for what I’m using my network for so it’s really just them finding a way to nickel and dime the consumer more because they’re in a position where they can get away with it.,” said Devyatkin.