Our Hometown: 9th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day

Runners, it’s time to shake a tail feather!

The 9th annual United Way Turkey Trot gets underway Thanksgiving day!

More than 13-hundred experienced runners and amateur weekend athletes will enjoy a fun, fast 4 mile course, along with a Kids K and a Diaper Dash.

The race starts and ends in Daffin Park– followed by a post-race awards ceremony, which includes food, beverages, and family fun!

The kids run kicks off at 8 am for children 8 & under– followed by the diaper dash for children 2 and under at 8:15… and the 4 mile run/walk at 8:30.

Kids races are free.

Entry fee for everyone else is $40 the day of the race.

For more information or to register, visit: runsignup.com.