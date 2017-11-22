Metro addresses fake flyer promising refugee families free money

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fake flyer has been circulating around the city, promising free money to refugee families on Thanksgiving.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department addressed the flyer today, stating “there is no validity to the flyer.”

The flyer states that “all refugees” who visit the Savannah Civic Center between 8 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day. It promises $850 to each family with the stipulation that they bring a valid ID.

SCMPD says they are continuing to investigate the claims and the origin of the fake flyer.