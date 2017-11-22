ICYMI: Soldiers return to Hunter Army Airfield after assisting with Maria relief

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A dozen soldiers are home in time for Thanksgiving after spending more than month in Puerto Rico assisting with hurricane relief efforts.

Two Chinook helicopters touched down Monday afternoon at Hunter Army Airfield bringing home the final 12 soldiers who made up a 20 person team of the Bravo Company 1-169th GSAB of the Georgia Army National Guard. The team left Savannah on October 6th and started on the ground operations on October 14 to help governmental teams recover after Hurricane Maria.

The team, including two native Puerto Ricans, helped move 16 thousand pounds of sandbags to prevent a dam from breaking, help to restore power to parts of the island and more.