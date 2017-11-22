GDOT to construct two new bridges in Chatham Co.

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A nearly $60 million Georgia Department of Transportation project has been awarded to Chatham County for the construction of two new bridges.

According to GDOT, the project was advertised in September, bids were received on Oct. 20 and contracts were awarded on Nov. 3.

“I am thankful that GDOT has seen the need for new bridges across the Wilmington River,” said Sen. Ben Watson (R – Savannah). “These bridges will help increase the flow of traffic, decrease delays that are seen far too often while keeping in mind the importance of the waterway usage in our community.”

The $59.8 million project will focus on two replacement bridges and approaches over the Wilmington River and on Islands Expressway.

The new bridges will have increased vertical clearance designed to address delays caused by frequent bridge openings.

GDOT anticipates the project will be completed by Nov. 30, 2021.

For more information about Routine Maintenance projects, visit www.GAroad.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s