GDOT to construct two new bridges in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A nearly $60 million Georgia Department of Transportation project has been awarded to Chatham County for the construction of two new bridges.

According to GDOT, the project was advertised in September, bids were received on Oct. 20 and contracts were awarded on Nov. 3.

“I am thankful that GDOT has seen the need for new bridges across the Wilmington River,” said Sen. Ben Watson (R – Savannah). “These bridges will help increase the flow of traffic, decrease delays that are seen far too often while keeping in mind the importance of the waterway usage in our community.”

The $59.8 million project will focus on two replacement bridges and approaches over the Wilmington River and on Islands Expressway.

The new bridges will have increased vertical clearance designed to address delays caused by frequent bridge openings.

GDOT anticipates the project will be completed by Nov. 30, 2021.

