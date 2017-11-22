Free holiday parking for shoppers in downtown Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, free parking will be available in downtown Beaufort.

City Council approved the Parking Advisory Committee’s recommendation, but it will be offered in a different way than in years past.

This will allow shoppers more time to visit different merchants and maybe grab lunch or dinner afterward.

From Nov. 23 to Jan. 1 parking at the Downtown Marina Parking Lot (Bay Street entrance at Charles or Newcastle Streets) will be free all day long.

There are 167 parking spaces available on a first come, first serve basis.

All other downtown parking will be paid parking (including Bay Street) and their respective time limits will be enforced (11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday).

Beaufort visitors and residents are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity — explore the city and get some holiday shopping in the bag.

Visit here for more information on city parking.