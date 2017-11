SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An early morning fatal crash on Wednesday Nov. 22 closed parts of Abercorn Street near Rio Road.

According to Savannah Fire, a former Savannah Fire Department employee was killed in the accident. Savannah Chatham Metro Police are investigating the accident and will release the names of everyone involved once their investigation is complete.

We are all saddened by the loss of a former member who was killed this morning in a car accident. More details to follow and members needing CISM the team has been activated. — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) November 22, 2017