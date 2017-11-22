Feed the Boro volunteers prepare meals for less fortunate

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Thanksgiving is tomorrow and many are working hard to get meals ready.

At Statesboro High School, “Feed the Boro” was hard at work getting meals ready for those less fortunate. For over 20 years, volunteers from all over the city have come to help out. And every year, their numbers grow.

“I think everyone just loves to give back to the community,” says Feed the Boro coordinator Karen Phipp. “This community pitches in when there is a problem or a disaster.

Even the Builders Club from Southeast Bulloch Middle wanted to teach their members about the value of giving back and a real world point of view.

“Sometimes we take for granted the things that we are given,” says Builders Club head Jennifer Walker. “And this will bring to heart the struggles that other people are going through.

For the next two days, over 300 volunteers will bake, can and box up 3000 meals that will be delivered around Statesboro. “Feed to Boro” isn’t just delivering meals this Thanksgiving. This year they decided to open up Statesboro High School’s cafeteria to allow some individuals to come in and have a true Thanksgiving experience. At the end of the day, after all the hard work, these volunteers have the good feeling of a job well done. “Everybody walks away with a smile, tired but with a smile,” says Phipp. “The line will get cutting up and singing together and just having a good playful time. And you can just see everyone’s mood perk up and really get in what I would call the holiday spirit. If you signed up for a meal from Feed the Boro, it will be delivered tomorrow. The sit down dinner will be served tomorrow from 10:30 till 11:30 a.m. at Statesboro High School located at 10 Lester Road.