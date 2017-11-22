Feed the Boro volunteers prepare meals for less fortunate

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Thanksgiving is tomorrow and many are working hard to get meals ready.
At Statesboro High School, “Feed the Boro” was hard at work getting meals ready for those less fortunate. For over 20 years, volunteers from all over the city have come to help out. And every year, their numbers grow.
“I think everyone just loves to give back to the community,” says Feed the Boro coordinator Karen Phipp. “This community pitches in when there is a problem or a disaster.
Even the Builders Club from Southeast Bulloch Middle wanted to teach their members about the value of giving back and a real world point of view.
“Sometimes we take for granted the things that we are given,” says Builders Club head Jennifer Walker. “And this will bring to heart the struggles that other people are going through.