FCC chairman unveils proposal to end net neutrality

CNN Published:
Ajit Pai
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, Federal Communication Commission Commissioner Ajit Pai speaks during an open hearing and vote on "Net Neutrality" in Washington. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally. Pai distributed his alternative plan to the net neutrality rules to other FCC commissioners Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in preparation for a Dec. 14 vote on the proposal. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — The days of net neutrality are numbered.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai unveiled his controversial plan Tuesday to repeal Obama-era protections intended to keep the internet open and fair.

The repeal would represent a fundamental shift to how the internet is regulated.

Under the current net neutrality rules, approved in 2015, internet providers like Comcast and AT&T are barred from deliberately speeding up or slowing down traffic from specific websites and apps.

The goal was to prevent those internet providers from picking winners and losers among content providers.

The FCC will vote on the repeal at its monthly hearing December 14th.

The Republican-led agency is expected to approve it on a party-line vote.

