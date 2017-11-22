FCC chairman unveils proposal to end net neutrality

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — The days of net neutrality are numbered.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai unveiled his controversial plan Tuesday to repeal Obama-era protections intended to keep the internet open and fair.

The repeal would represent a fundamental shift to how the internet is regulated.

Today, I’m proposing to repeal the heavy-handed Internet regulations imposed by the Obama Administration and to return to the light-touch framework under which the Internet developed and thrived before 2015. In @WSJopinion: https://t.co/uDIiKr6YHF — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) November 21, 2017

Under the current net neutrality rules, approved in 2015, internet providers like Comcast and AT&T are barred from deliberately speeding up or slowing down traffic from specific websites and apps.

The goal was to prevent those internet providers from picking winners and losers among content providers.

The FCC will vote on the repeal at its monthly hearing December 14th.

The Republican-led agency is expected to approve it on a party-line vote.