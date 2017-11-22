Family of mother killed in I-16 crash asks public for information

Related Coverage Accident causes major traffic delays on I-16 in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – A deadly accident on I-16 in Bloomingdale last Wednesday took the life of a 21-year-old mother. Now, her family is pleading the public for any information that may help investigators figure out how the accident happened.

On November 15th at 5 in the evening, I-16 shut down for hours, as investigators tried to piece together an accident that happened between Pooler Parkway and Bloomingdale Road.

It involved two cars, one rolled over across the median, throwing the driver, Gearheart, who was not wearing a seatbelt, out of the car, and killing her.

“She loved music, she loved photography, she took some beautiful pictures, and she had a beautiful voice,” her mother, Tracy Kimball told News 3.

Gearheart was on her way home from dropping her 10-month-old daughter off at her dad’s. Her three-year-old son was waiting for her at home with her parents.

“It’s hard to get a three-year-old to understand why his mom is not coming home,” Kimball said, “It’s hard for me to understand why my daughter’s not coming home. We just want the truth.”

Bloomingdale police were only able to talk with drivers who drove up after the accident happened. They say the driver of the other car is stable and cooperative, but they need more witnesses.

“I don’t want to go off of just one person who was already involved in the crash,” said Lt. Wayne Daniels with the Bloomingdale Police Dept., “I want to go off of people who were behind a crash or in front of the crash.”

“Anything, any information,” Kimball pleaded, “We just want to know what happened and, and try to gain that closure.”

Daniels says even if it seems unimportant, it can help.

“It can show the light we need to be able to reconstruct the accident and if charges are needed… to make those charges,” Daniels said.

If you or anyone you know has information, you can contact Lt. Daniels via email at wdaniels@bloomingdale-ga.gov or call the police department at 912-748-8302.