Endangered Florida panther hit, killed by vehicle

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
An endangered Florida Panther at the National Wildlife Refuge, Florida Trail (photo by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission)

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) – An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the male panther’s remains were found Tuesday in Hendry County. Officials say the panther was 2 years old.

It’s the 22nd fatal collision this year, of 27 total panther deaths. Biologists will study the panther’s remains.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeastern United States but now their habitat mostly is confined to southwest Florida.

Only about 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

