Country star Dustin Lynch talks Thanksgiving parade, Savannah tour date

Are you looking for something to do to pass the time before the family drops by for Thanksgiving?

Look no further than the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC.

This year, Gwen Stefani and Patti LaBelle are just two of the stars performing among all the huge, colorful balloons and lavish floats.

Also performing is country music superstar Dustin Lynch. He joined the conversation on “The Bridge” to talk about performing for the first time in the parade, and his upcoming tour stop in Savannah in March!

The 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts Thursday morning at 9 AM on WSAV.