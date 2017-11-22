Consumer Alert: Avoid counterfeit goods this holiday shopping season

By Published: Updated:
U.S. Customs and Border Protection displayed some of the items they have confiscated at the Port of Savannah.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Customs officers have a warning for consumers who have started their holiday shopping.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday offered a glimpse into various counterfeit and unsafe merchandise that was intercepted by CBP Officers at the Port of Savannah this year.

Officers say they are seeing a lot of items coming through that don’t comply with industry standards — like items for children containing excessive amounts of lead.

They have also confiscated counterfeit clothing, household goods, and accessories that can negatively impact legitimate companies.

CBP officers urge consumers to do their research before buying. They say to purchase from reputable places and if a price or product seems too good to be true — it probably is.

According to CBP, copyright and trademark infringements have been made a priority to protect the health and safety of American consumers.

If you are worried something you bought is counterfeit, you can report it to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Just click or tap here to visit their site.

