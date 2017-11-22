BCSO investigates suspicious death on Lady’s Island

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Officials are investigating the suspicious death of an unidentified man whose body was discovered Wednesday afternoon on Lady’s Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s remains were discovered in a drainage ditch off of F & B Roa around 4:30 p.m.

Residents in the area can expect increased law enforcement presence as investigators process forensic evidence and interview witnesses.

The identity of the deceased man is not known at this time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or circumstances surrounding his death is urged to call 911.