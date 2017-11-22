Barn fire kills 55 show pigs in Georgia

The Associated Press

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — Officials say 55 show pigs have died in a fire that destroyed a barn in Georgia.

The Telegraph of Macon reports the fire destroyed a Perry Future Farmers of America barn and killed the pigs on Saturday.

What caused the fire remains under investigation. However, Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says it may have been electrical or heat lamps that were knocked over by the pigs.

The Perry FFA received the pigs that did not survive the fire in October. The organization was going to take the pigs along for the Georgia Junior National Livestock Show in February.

