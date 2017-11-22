Atlanta boy whose transplant was delayed gets new kidney

KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press Published: Updated:
A.J. Burgess had a successful kidney transplant Wednesday morning. (photo via WXIA, NBC affiliate)

ATLANTA (AP) – A potentially life-saving kidney transplant has given a  family a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

A.J. Burgess, who will be 3 in January, was born without kidneys. Mawuli Davis, a lawyer for A.J.’s parents, said they got word Tuesday evening that a kidney from a dead donor was available, and the toddler had a successful transplant Wednesday morning.

A.J. had been scheduled to get a kidney from his father, Anthony Dickerson, last month.

But the family was surprised when Emory University Hospital said they would have to wait until Dickerson, who’s had a number of run-ins with the law, could show that he had complied with the conditions of his parole for three months.

The hospital later acknowledged and apologized for a breakdown in communication with the family.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s