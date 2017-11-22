16-year-old indicted on 13 counts in teen’s murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 16-year-old arrested in the shooting death of another teenager has been indicted on 13 counts including malice murder and aggravated battery.

Jeffery Burton is also charged with one count felony murder, eight counts aggravated assault, one count criminal attempt to commit a felony and one count possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was tried as an adult.

Burton was arrested on Oct. 23, just two days after he shot 15-year-old George Akins Jr.

Akins suffered life-threatening injuries and died on the scene at Abercorn Street and Apache Avenue.