VIDEO: Elephants on highway after semi-trailer fire

DADE CO., Ga. (WSAV) — A semi-trailer carrying three African elephants caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 24 just across the Tennessee-Georgia state line.

Chattanooga firefighters dispatched around 2 a.m. and were greeted by the three elephants.

The tractor was on fire, but the trailer was not.

The owners were able to get the elephants safely out of the trailer and gave them some hay to munch on while firefighters put out the flames.

First responders say the elephants were “huge,” but well behaved.

None of the animals or humans were injured.

Once the fire was extinguished, the owners made some calls to get another tractor to continue their trip to Sarasota, Florida.

The fire is under investigation.

