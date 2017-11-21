Time to scrub in! : Behind the scenes of Chicago Med

By Published: Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill.

NBC’s hit drama Chicago Med returns tonight for its 3rd season!

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been treated to a Behind the Scenes look at all the shows from the Chicago series–and today is no different.

News 3’s Courtney Cole has showed us what it’s like to play a firefighter on Chicago Fire, a police officer on Chicago P.D. and now she’s ready to reach for some gloves to play doctor with the stars of Chicago Med.

Press ‘play’ to learn which character has a medical background and what one character says is the most challenging part of pulling off the roles of doctors and nurses working at Gaffney Medical Center.

 

Chicago Med‘s season premiere is tonight at 10:00 p.m. on WSAV.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s