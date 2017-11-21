Statesboro Mayor-Elect Jonathan McCollar talks about plans ahead

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Jonathan McCollar still can’t believe that he is going to be mayor of Statesboro. As a born and raised son of the city, he will make history as it’s first African-American mayor.

“Right now it’s nothing but preparation,” said McCollar. Talking with my kitchen committee, working with my transition team, working with the individuals down at city hall.”

Once in office, McCollar says he’ll start working toward his campaign promises, starting with the city’s poverty issue and the rise in the number of kids joining gangs.

“What we seen in that with the growth of poverty within this region, that we seen that the people were moving into this area specifically for a criminal enterprise. And that was a very large red flag.”

And the mayor-elect has a plan.

“We are creating a youth development task force so that we will be able to catch these kids before they go out and create the crimes that is creating the environment.”

During the 2017 campaign, McCollar’s slogan “People over Politics” became a rally cry for change and on election night he was able to win 53 percent of the vote, beating out current mayor Jan Moore.

“People over Politics was something that was very attractive to alot of people.”

McCollar says he is looking forward to to running the town he calls a southern jewel. He will be sworn in January 2nd.