SFES responds to kitchen fire hours after launching safety initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Just hours after launching their “Keep the Wreath Green” initiative, Savannah Fire & Emergency Services has their first red bulb.

From November 20 to January 2, SFES will be changing one of the 35 green bulbs on a wreath to a red bulb each time there is a house fire in the city.

This serves as a visual reminder for the community to help limit the number of structure fires during the holiday season.

As Savannah Fire Marshal Cheryl Mason explains, the number of house fires elevates during the winter months.

“You’ve got people that are in older homes using space heaters, or they have older outlets or older electrical units,” Mason says.

But Savannah Fire’s first red bulb was caused by a fire in the kitchen at a home on Forsyth Road.

To reduce the risk of a kitchen fire, Savannah Fire recommends the following:

turn off the stove if you leave the kitchen

carry a potholder as a reminder food is cooking

set timers

stand watch over turkey fryers

use stable candle holders

Following these steps can reduce the risk of a fire in your home — and help Savannah Fire “Keep the Wreath Green.”

For more fire safety information, check out this Operation: Safe Holiday report.