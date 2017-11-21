SC trooper hailed as hero for saving baby’s life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN) — A South Carolina highway patrolman is being hailed as a hero for saving a baby’s life during a traffic stop.

26-year-old SCHP Trooper First Class Benjamin Crocker was in the right place at the right time in North Charleston.

“A vehicle came up behind my car, which normally doesn’t happen. It kinda got my attention,” Crocker explains.

He went to see what the problem was and found that a 3-month-old was in trouble.

“She started screaming ‘My baby! My baby! He’s not breathing!’ So at that point I just went into action,” Crocker says.

Crocker’s National Guard and Trooper training was put to the test. He was able to lay the baby flat on the back seat, open his mouth to check his airway and rub his sternum.

“Once he started crying, I knew he was breathing at that point,” Crocker explains.

He stayed to comfort the baby until EMS arrived.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” Crocker says, “and I guess for that day I was just placed there.”