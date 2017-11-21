President Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, right, and their son Barron Trump, look at National Thanksgiving Turkey Drumstick after being pardoned by President Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. This is the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — President Donald Trump used his pardon power to keep a pair of turkeys from becoming a part of someone’s Thanksgiving meal.

On the 70th anniversary of the event, Trump held a light-hearted ceremony to officially save 47-pound Drumstick and 36-pound Wishbone who were raised in western Minnesota.

Since JFK first pardoned a turkey on Nov. 19, 1963, U.S. presidents have kept the annual White House tradition alive.

The two turkeys Trump pardoned will spend the rest of their lives on “Gobblers Rest” at Virginia Tech with last year’s lucky birds.

Trump noted that he’s been “very active in overturning” executive actions taken by his predecessor, President Obama — but not this time.

“I have been informed by the White House counsel’s office that Tater and Tot’s pardons cannot, under any circumstances, be revoked,” Trump joked. “So, Tater and Tot, you can rest easy.”

First lady Melania Trump and their son Barron also joined in on the event Tuesday afternoon.

“I think Drumstick and Wishbone would be very thankful if we would just get around to the pardon. They say ‘Enough talk, please pardon us,'” Trump said.

The president will head to Mar-a-Lago later Tuesday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

