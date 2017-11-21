Preparations underway for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (WSAV) — Last-minute preparations and rehearsals are underway for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Performers were out last night in New York City putting the final touches on their routines. The Rockettes were making some moves and The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon was rehearsing.

This year’s parade will feature a star-studded cast of entertainers including Gwen Stefani, Harry Connick Jr., Steve Harvey, Whoopi Goldberg and Gaten Matarazzo.

And of course, the world-famous balloons will be a part of the celebration. The Macy’s Giant Balloon Inflation will take place Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday morning on WSAV.