Police urge you: Lock your car… and take your guns out!

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – If you follow your local police department on social media, you’re probably seeing more reminders to lock your car. Vehicle break-ins are increasing across the US and police in the city of Beaufort say it’s a crime that doesn’t take any skill that is putting guns into the hands of criminals.

“They just pull the door, and it just takes that long to check if it’s unlocked,” said MSgt. George Erdel with the Beaufort Police Dept.

Locking the car seems like common sense, but it’s all too easily forgotten.

“People are busy, people come home from a long day they have the kids… going here, going there,” Erdel said, “So it’s one of those things that you just sometimes forget.”

It’s also one of the things that thieves are taking advantage of.

At the end of October, Beaufort police joined a national campaign on social media #9pmRoutine, reminding citizens to lock their cars

“When we ran the numbers for the previous six months, before we started the campaign… it was 14 guns,” Erdel said.

Out of 109 cars broken into, 14 guns were stolen– 13 were from unlocked cars.

“Obviously we have other things than guns,” he said, “But guns are the high-priority that are a big concern to us, because they will be used in other crimes.”

They started the campaign October 31st, since then, five more guns have been stolen from unlocked cars in the city.

“One bad guy goes and gets a gun out of the car, he’s going to go tell all of his buddies ‘Hey I found guns in this neighborhood’, and then the word spreads and then you have more instances of it,” Erdel said.

Guns or not, car break-ins are up across the board.

Savannah Chatham Metro Police launched a similar campaign on social media this #NightlyLockUp.

This year, in Chatham County 1,700 cars have been broken into, up 100 from last year. In the last week of October alone, 42 car break ins were reported—only two were locked.

Police from the Beaufort and Savannah to California are hoping to see numbers drop with these social media reminders.

“You lock your car, you take the valuables out, you turn on your exterior lights,” Erdel said, “It can sometimes be a pain to take things in and out, but it’s better to take it in and out then it is to lose it.”