Our Hometown: Jazz at the Beach

Kim Gusby

Join the King-Tisdell Cottage Foundation at Savannah’s Beach Institute for an elegant evening filled with fine wine, delectable hors devours and music featuring legendary Jazz Greats: Trombonist Teddy Adams and the Three Divas— Huxsie Scott, Gina Rene, and Claire Frazier.

The benefit concert takes place,  Sunday, December 10, beginning at 6 pm. and will also include a silent auction and sneak preview of artwork by ‘Artie the Artist.’

Tickets are $60.

For more information, visit: beachinstitute.org

