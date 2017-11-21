Must-see holiday tradition returns to Savannah this weekend

By Published:

It’s a holiday tradition many look forward to every year.

For 50 years, the Columbia City Ballet has performed “The Nutcracker,” and this weekend, the show returns to the Savannah Civic Center.

The executive and artistic director of the Columbia City Ballet, William Starrett joined Tuesday’s conversation with everything you need to know about this year’s show.

The show is Saturday, November 25 at the Savannah Civic Center at 5:30 PM.  You can get tickets at http://www.savannahcivic.com, at the box office or by calling 800-351-7469.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s