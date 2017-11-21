Must-see holiday tradition returns to Savannah this weekend

It’s a holiday tradition many look forward to every year.

For 50 years, the Columbia City Ballet has performed “The Nutcracker,” and this weekend, the show returns to the Savannah Civic Center.

The executive and artistic director of the Columbia City Ballet, William Starrett joined Tuesday’s conversation with everything you need to know about this year’s show.

The show is Saturday, November 25 at the Savannah Civic Center at 5:30 PM. You can get tickets at http://www.savannahcivic.com, at the box office or by calling 800-351-7469.