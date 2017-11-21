Metro seeks suspects in theft investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Metro investigators are looking for a man and woman who are wanted for arrest for theft.

According to Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, several thefts were reported in October from an auto repair shop in the 10400 block of Abercorn Street.

Detectives identified Donald Holder and Rachael Howell-Halstead, both age 29, as the suspects in these thefts.

Police say Holder and Howell-Halstead may be driving a gold Toyota Sequoia.

Anyone with information on the location of these suspects is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line is open directly to Southside Precinct investigators at 912-351-3403.

CrimeStoppers is also taking anonymous calls at 912-234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.