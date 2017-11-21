Life-saving Jacob Kit Program expands to second Beaufort Co. school

SEABROOK, Sc. (WSAV) – The life-saving Jacob Kits are now in a second elementary school in Beaufort County. The pilot program launched at Broad River Elementary in August, and thanks to a grant from Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, they’re now at Whale Branch Elementary, too.

The kit was inspired by a six-year-old student named Jacob Hall who was killed in a school shooting in Townville, South Carolina October 2016.

After hearing the tragic story, a Broad River teacher named Angela Byrne spoke with her husband, Dan, who is a Burton firefighter. Together they came up with the idea of a a kit based on Homeland Security’s “Stop the Bleed”, to make sure no other kids were lost in tragedies like the Townville shooting.

“As a teacher and as a mother and as a grandmother, that is my first instinct to help these babies and if I have something that I can tie around an arm or a leg to help stop their bleeding, that has to be a good thing,” Angela Byrne said in an interview in August.

On November 21st, the program expanded to Whale Branch Elementary. Teachers and staff sat in trainings with the Burton firefighter, learning how to respond in the case of an emergency and how to use the essential tools in the kit to stop bleeding and save lives.

Each kit includes different bandages, including one specifically for chest wounds, gloves, scissors, and a tourniquet.

“Being in an outlying area, we want to be able to respond should an emergency arise with children. Safety is first,” said Whale Branch Elementary Principal Lynn Singleton.

“We hope by the beginning of next school year, we’ll have all of our elementary schools taken care of,” said Dan Byrne, “Today is a pretty good day, we were able to expand, especially with the recent shooting in the California school as well as the Texas church shooting.”

The kits are community funded through donations and grants. If you would like to help get them in more schools, you can contact the Burton Fire District at safetyed@burtonfd.com