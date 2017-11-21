Getting glamorous for the holidays with Savannah Glamour

Getting dressed up for the holidays can be a lot of fun.

But, having your picture taken in your holiday-best can be an even better time.

Savannah Glamour is a studio that focuses on women and captures them looking and feeling their best through expert photography.

Megan Jones, owner of Savannah Glamour, joined the conversation on Tuesday to talk about how you can give the gift of your glammed-up self this holiday season.

For more about a session at Savannah Glamour, visit www.savannahglamour.com.