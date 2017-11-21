Florida radio station holds ‘Win A Baby Contest’

ESTERO, Fla. (WBBH) — When you hear “radio contest,” you may automatically think of a pair of concert tickets, a free vacation, or maybe even a car.

But Florida radio station B 103.9’s latest giveaway is all about giving the gift of life, just in time for the holiday season.

“We have decided to give away a free IVF cycle in hopes of making somebody a new mom and dad for the holiday season,” says morning show host Big Mama.

Big Mama came up with the idea after doing IVF while his wife struggled to get pregnant.

After IVF treatments, they’re expecting their bundle of joy this July.

“The gift of IVF is an amazing giveaway, the biggest we’ve ever done, and the one that brings me the most joy,” Big Mama says.

Couples like the Brewster’s are ready and waiting to receive that same joy.

“It would just be overwhelming through the roof; dreams come true to win it. Right now I have a pregnancy test. I buy one every month,” Brewster said.

If you or someone you know want to enter the contest, all you have to do is submit a video before Friday at midnight.

Ten finalists will be announced Dec. 4.