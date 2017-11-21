Everything coming and leaving Netflix in December

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Now is your chance to cozy up next to the fire and binge watch Netflix until your heart is content.
If you’re looking for a classic to watch this month, The Little Rascals will up on Dec. 1 and all three Santa Clause movies will be available on Dec. 12.
Maybe you need something to binge? Season 2 of The Crown, season 3 of Fuller House and season 4 of The Ranch will all be available this month.
But with every new show or movie each month, some favorites leave the platform.
All seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be heading out Dec. 9. You may want to watch Holes or Nightcrawler before they leave as well.
For everything coming to and leaving in December, take a look at the list:
WHAT’S NEW
Available Dec. 1:
- 8 Mile
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- All Hail King Julien: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- A StoryBots Christmas – NETFLIX Original
- August Rush
- Chef & My Fridge: 2017
- Dark: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Diana: In Her Own Words
- Dreamcatcher
- DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Easy: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Exporting Raymond
- Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
- Full Metal Jacket
- Hitch
- My Happy Family – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nacho Libre
- Sahara
- The Farthest – Voyager in Space
- The Little Rascals
- The Wackness
- The Young Victoria
- Tyson
- V for Vendetta
- TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4
- Voyeur – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- While You Were Sleeping
Available Dec. 4:
- When Calls the Heart: Season 4
Available Dec. 5:
- Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Available Dec. 6:
- Trolls Holiday Special
Available Dec. 8:
- El Camino Christmas – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Crown: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 11:
- Catwoman
- The Magicians: Season 2
Available Dec. 12:
- Disney’s The Santa Clause
- Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
- Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- Judd Apatow: The Return – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 14:
- 41 Dogs in My Home
- A&E: When Patients Attack
- Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1
- Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4
Available Dec. 15:
- A Five Star Life
- Christmas Inheritance – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Discovering Bigfoot
- El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5
- Erased: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Freeway: Crack In The System
- Neverlake
- Pottersville
- Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
- The Haunting of Helena
- The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
- The Ranch: Part 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trollhunters: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ultimate Beastmaster – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wormwood – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 18:
- Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 19:
- Miss Me This Christmas
- Russell Howard: Recalibrate – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Indian Detective: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- You Can’t Fight Christmas
Available Dec. 20:
- La Casa de Papel: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 21:
- Peaky Blinders: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 22:
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bright – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dope: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 23:
- Creep 2
- Myths & Monsters: Season 1
Available Dec. 25:
- Cable Girls: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Planet Earth II
Available Dec. 26:
- Todd Barry: Spicy Honey – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Travelers: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
- Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Available Dec. 27:
- Pusher
Available Dec. 29:
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Killer Legends
- La Mante: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shelter
- The Climb – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Dec. 31:
- Dave Chappelle: Equanimity – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fun Mom Dinner
LAST CALL
Leaving Dec. 1:
- All I Want For Christmas (1991)
- Bedazzled (2000)
- Black Snake Moan (2006)
- The Black Donnellys (1 Season)
- Compulsion (1959)
- Crossing Jordan (6 Seasons)
- Cousin Bette (1998)
- Gary: Tank Commander (3 Seasons)
- Grojband (1 Season)
- Hoffa (1992)
- La Viuda Negra (1 Season)
- Life (2 Seasons)
- Lilies (1 Season)
- Limon and Oli (1 Season)
- Lipstick Jungle (2 Seasons)
- Magi: The Kingdom of Magic (2013)
- Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (2012)
- Oggy and the Cockroaches (1 Season)
- Picture Perfect (1997)
- Practical Magic (1998)
- Rebelde (1 Season: 225 Episodes)
- Scary Movie 2 (2001)
- Scary Movie 3 (2003)
- Super Size Me (2004)
- Terriers (1 Season)
- Tinga Tinga Tales (1 Season)
- The Crucible (1996)
- The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus (1973)
- The Man from Snowy River (1982)
- Touch (Season 2)
- Toys (1992)
- Tree Fu Tom (Season 2)
- Two Girls and a Guy (1997)
- Waking Life (2001)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time (2010)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal (2 Seasons)
Leaving Dec. 2:
- Border Security: Australia’s Front Line (All episodes)
Leaving Dec. 5:
- Holes (2003)
Leaving Dec 9:
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (All Seasons)
Leaving Dec. 10:
- Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
- Nightcrawler (2014)
- The Rite (2011)
Leaving Dec. 11:
- Dollhouse (All Seasons)
- Futurama (Season 10 only)
Leaving Dec. 13:
- The Queen of Versailles (2012)
- The Bible (2013)
Leaving Dec. 15:
- America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
- America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude, season one
- America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid, season one
- America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps, season one
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
- Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself (2006)
Leaving Dec. 19:
- Dance Academy (3 Seasons)
- December 20th
- Che (Two parts)
Leaving Dec. 24:
- Amores Perros (2000)
Leaving Dec. 25:
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)