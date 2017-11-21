Everything coming and leaving Netflix in December

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Now is your chance to cozy up next to the fire and binge watch Netflix until your heart is content.

If you’re looking for a classic to watch this month, The Little Rascals will up on Dec. 1 and all three Santa Clause movies will be available on Dec. 12.

Maybe you need something to binge? Season 2 of The Crown, season 3 of Fuller House and season 4 of The Ranch will all be available this month.

But with every new show or movie each month, some favorites leave the platform.

All seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be heading out Dec. 9. You may want to watch Holes or Nightcrawler before they leave as well.

For everything coming to and leaving in December, take a look at the list:

WHAT’S NEW

Available Dec. 1:

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A StoryBots Christmas – NETFLIX Original

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Easy: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest – Voyager in Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V for Vendetta

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4

Voyeur – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While You Were Sleeping

Available Dec. 4:

When Calls the Heart: Season 4

Available Dec. 5:

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Available Dec. 6:

Trolls Holiday Special

Available Dec. 8:

El Camino Christmas – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Crown: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 11:

Catwoman

The Magicians: Season 2

Available Dec. 12:

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 14:

41 Dogs in My Home

A&E: When Patients Attack

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4

Available Dec. 15:

A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Discovering Bigfoot

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5

Erased: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Freeway: Crack In The System

Neverlake

Pottersville

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Ranch: Part 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trollhunters: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wormwood – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 18:

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 19:

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Indian Detective: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Available Dec. 20:

La Casa de Papel: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 21:

Peaky Blinders: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 22:

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bright – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dope: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 23:

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

Available Dec. 25:

Cable Girls: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Planet Earth II

Available Dec. 26:

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Travelers: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Available Dec. 27:

Pusher

Available Dec. 29:

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killer Legends

La Mante: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shelter

The Climb – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 31:

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fun Mom Dinner

LAST CALL

Leaving Dec. 1:

All I Want For Christmas (1991)

Bedazzled (2000)

Black Snake Moan (2006)

The Black Donnellys (1 Season)

Compulsion (1959)

Crossing Jordan (6 Seasons)

Cousin Bette (1998)

Gary: Tank Commander (3 Seasons)

Grojband (1 Season)

Hoffa (1992)

La Viuda Negra (1 Season)

Life (2 Seasons)

Lilies (1 Season)

Limon and Oli (1 Season)

Lipstick Jungle (2 Seasons)

Magi: The Kingdom of Magic (2013)

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (2012)

Oggy and the Cockroaches (1 Season)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rebelde (1 Season: 225 Episodes)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Super Size Me (2004)

Terriers (1 Season)

Tinga Tinga Tales (1 Season)

The Crucible (1996)

The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus (1973)

The Man from Snowy River (1982)

Touch (Season 2)

Toys (1992)

Tree Fu Tom (Season 2)

Two Girls and a Guy (1997)

Waking Life (2001)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time (2010)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal (2 Seasons)

Leaving Dec. 2:

Border Security: Australia’s Front Line (All episodes)

Leaving Dec. 5:

Holes (2003)

Leaving Dec 9:

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (All Seasons)

Leaving Dec. 10:

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Nightcrawler (2014)

The Rite (2011)

Leaving Dec. 11:

Dollhouse (All Seasons)

Futurama (Season 10 only)

Leaving Dec. 13:

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Bible (2013)

Leaving Dec. 15:

America’s Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude, season one

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: It’s Tough Being a Kid, season one

America’s Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain’t for Wimps, season one

America’s Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself (2006)

Leaving Dec. 19:

Dance Academy (3 Seasons)

December 20th

Che (Two parts)

Leaving Dec. 24:

Amores Perros (2000)

Leaving Dec. 25:

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Story info via Netflix and Forbes