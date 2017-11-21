Chatham Co. Police Department names interim assistant chiefs

By Published:
Julie Tolbert (L) and Terry Shoop (R) will serve as interim assistant chiefs for Chatham County PD.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former members of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department will be working for the new county department.

Julie Tolbert and Terry Shoop have been appointed as interim assistant chiefs of Chatham County Police Department.

Tolbert recently retired from her position as assistant chief for SCMPD. Maj. Kerry Thomas and Maj. Robert Gavin began serving in her place as SCMPD’s assistant chiefs on October 22.

Shoop was formerly the deputy commander for Metro’s Counter Narcotics Team.

The Chatham County Police Department has also hired a new police chief. Jeff Hadley, who will serve at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety through Wednesday, will begin his new role on Dec. 4.

The new Chatham County Police Department must be operational by Feb. 1 of 2018.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s