AAA offers free ‘Tow to Go’ program for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Although gas prices are the highest they have been since Thanksgiving 2014, AAA is expecting a record number of Americans to hit the road this week.

If you’re planning to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with some festive drinks, AAA’s encourages you to plan ahead by designating a driver or using services like Uber or Lyft.

But if you need another option, their Tow to Go program is back.

AAA is offering a ride for you and a tow for your car — all for free. The service will be available starting tomorrow, November 22 until Sunday, November 26 at 6 a.m.

If you need a lift, just call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).

Whether you are an AAA member or not, the Tow To Go service is available to you. the following applies:

  • Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles
  • The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home
  • Tow To Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only)
  • Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions
  • Visit com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017

AAA predicts that 50.9 million Americans will travel over Thanksgiving — a 3.3 percent increase over 2016 and the most since 2005.

