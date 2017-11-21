AAA offers free ‘Tow to Go’ program for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Although gas prices are the highest they have been since Thanksgiving 2014, AAA is expecting a record number of Americans to hit the road this week.

If you’re planning to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with some festive drinks, AAA’s encourages you to plan ahead by designating a driver or using services like Uber or Lyft.

But if you need another option, their Tow to Go program is back.

AAA is offering a ride for you and a tow for your car — all for free. The service will be available starting tomorrow, November 22 until Sunday, November 26 at 6 a.m.

If you need a lift, just call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).

Whether you are an AAA member or not, the Tow To Go service is available to you. the following applies:

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Tow To Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only)

Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Visit com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017

AAA predicts that 50.9 million Americans will travel over Thanksgiving — a 3.3 percent increase over 2016 and the most since 2005.