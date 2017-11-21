AAA offers free ‘Tow to Go’ program for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Although gas prices are the highest they have been since Thanksgiving 2014, AAA is expecting a record number of Americans to hit the road this week.
If you’re planning to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with some festive drinks, AAA’s encourages you to plan ahead by designating a driver or using services like Uber or Lyft.
But if you need another option, their Tow to Go program is back.
AAA is offering a ride for you and a tow for your car — all for free. The service will be available starting tomorrow, November 22 until Sunday, November 26 at 6 a.m.
If you need a lift, just call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).
Whether you are an AAA member or not, the Tow To Go service is available to you. the following applies:
- Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles
- The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home
- Tow To Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only)
- Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions
- Visit com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017
AAA predicts that 50.9 million Americans will travel over Thanksgiving — a 3.3 percent increase over 2016 and the most since 2005.