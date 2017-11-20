VIDEO: Georgia Dome imploded after 25 years of use

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The Georgia Dome was imploded with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives Monday morning, just a little more than 25 years after opening.

The timed explosions went off without a hitch shortly after 7:30 a.m. and the dome was flattened within about 15 seconds.

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority estimated 12 seconds for all the explosives to go off, plus another 3 seconds for grandstands to be on the ground.

The Georgia Dome, one of the nation’s largest domed stadiums, was completed in 1992 and was home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons until this year.

The building has a storied past — hosting the 1996 Olympic Games, two Super Bowls and The Final Four.

A hotel, parking and green space will take the place where the Georgia Dome stood.

The 1.6 billion Mercedez-Benz stadium, which stands right next to the dome, is now the home of Atlanta’s NFL team.