‘Tis the season of giving! Organizations are giving back to the community this Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, GA – Organizations such as the United Way of the Coastal Empire and Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia are giving hundreds of families plenty to be thankful for this holiday.

Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is planning to hand out more than four thousand turkeys this week. The Salvation Army, church pantries, and homeless shelters will also help distribute the food to the thousands of people standing in line.

“We know that the holidays can sometimes be a little bit stressful, and so it’s just great knowing that we’re out there and that we’re helping,” said Jamie Kendall, Chief Operating Officer of Second Harvest.

Kendall told News 3, Hurricane Irma put a lot of people behind and out of work. Now, organizations want to do everything they can to help. United Way Network raised more than sixty million dollars for disaster relief, and this holiday, the organization set aside funds for Second Harvest to provide food to those in need.

“The fundraising part of it is fun, but I think when you look through that an extra step and you see the individual’s lives that can be positively impacted as a result, that’s when it realty warms your heart and makes you feel good about the work that we’re in,” said Greg Schroeder, President of United Way of the Coastal Empire.

Organizations told News 3, it wouldn’t be possible without the generosity and support of people in the community.

If you would like to donate or volunteer to help, call United Way at 2-1-1, or 912-651-7730 or visit helpendhunger.org