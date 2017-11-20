‘The Voice’ begins live rounds with top 12 artists

LOS ANGELES (NBC) — “The Voice” goes live tonight with 12 finalists from four teams competing for one big prize.

“I think I cried for about two hours last night, just thinking about the opportunity,” said Janice Freeman with Team Miley.

The four coaches each bring a trio of artists into the live rounds, with viewer votes determining who moves forward.

Two local contestants will be performing in the live rounds — Jon Mero from Atlanta and Ashland Craft from Piedmont, South Carolina.

Mero is originally from Des Moines, Iowa, but he moved to Atlanta 6 years ago in hopes of finding more musical opportunities. He has performed with CeeLo Green and works as a corporate singer in the Celebrity All-Star Band.

He’ll be battling it out on Team Adam.

Craft may come from the small town of Piedmont, but she has big dreams. Her love for honky-tonk music makes her a perfect fit for Team Miley, where she’s hoping she can prove that it’s possible to make it no matter where you’re from.

Tune in Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on WSAV to hear all the contestants perform. They need your votes, and for some, that means taking a risk tonight.