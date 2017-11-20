SPECIAL REPORT: 3 years, no answers in 12-year-old’s murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family continues to mourn the death of their 12-year-old boy with few answers about who killed him.

Keith Passmore was killed three years ago this week, shot down before he could even reach his prime.

His family says Keith wanted to be bigger and older than he was and that he was looking forward to being a teenager. But that dream was ripped from him by a killer’s bullet on November 22, 2014.

Three years later, his family left behind is searching for answers as police still search for a murderer.

“Don’t worry mama, I love you and we’ll go shopping tomorrow,” says an emotional Tammy Carter. “And that’s the last I ever saw my son.”

Even three years later, Tammy Carter and her entire family can’t believe Keith is gone. “Its every parent’s worst fear,” she explains.

Keith was sitting in a car outside a house party on Vicksburg Drive three years ago with his uncle. It was a party he begged to go to with some of his older teenage friends.

Carter says the party was no more than three streets from their house.

But as Keith and his uncle were sitting in the car, someone approached them with a gun.

His uncle sped off and the gunman opened fire.

“A little while later the police called me and said my son was dead,” said a tearful Carter. “I didn’t know what I was supposed to do. I can’t believe my son was shot. I just thought I needed to be quiet and let police do their job.”

Carter says she expected police to arrest someone within two to three days.

Those days turned into months and months into years.

“We were told there were people who have not come forward. Why?” wonders Darlene Schiebler, Keith’s Aunt. “It would be the right thing to do. We don’t want anyone else to go through this, its time for these kind of things to stop and we want justice for Keith and we want an arrest.”

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Puhala has been with the Passmore family during every step of the investigation, for every news conference — waiting for a tip or a break in the case.

“Someone had to see something that went on,” said Sgt. Puhala. “It was a very large party with a lot of high school kids there, I just wish someone would come forward.”

Keith’s family wishes for the same, and they continue to search for answers every day.

“We miss you very much and we don’t stop thinking about you,” an emotional Carter said to her son.

Keith Passmore would have been 16 years old in December.

Police say dozens of people were outside the party when the shots rang out, and they are asking for someone to come forward.

If you can help, call Savannah-Chatham Metro Police or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

You could be eligible for a cash reward, and help give peace of mind to a family who desperately wants and needs it.