South Carolina may not have drugs for December execution

MEG KINNARD, Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Friday, July 25, 2014 file photo shows bottles of midazolam at a hospital pharmacy. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina has scheduled its first execution in more than six years. But it’s unknown if the state has the drugs needed to carry out lethal injection.

The Department of Corrections last week received its first execution order in more than six years. State Supreme Court justices set a Dec. 1 execution date for Bobby Wayne Stone, a 52-year-old man on death row for killing a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

South Carolina primarily uses lethal injection and hasn’t carried out an execution since 2011.

But the state’s supply of a drug it uses expired in 2013, and officials haven’t been able to get more, with companies unwilling to sell drugs used for executions.

State officials didn’t immediately comment, but Gov. Henry McMaster planned a 3 p.m. news conference.

