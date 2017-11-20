South Carolina deputy fatally shoots armed man in DUI traffic stop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) — A routine traffic stopped turned deadly Sunday night when a driver attempted to flee from police.

Authorities say 27-year-old Jacob McCarty was being pulled over for suspicion of DUI around 7:00 p.m. in Greenville County when kept going.

During the incident, McCarty intentionally hit a patrol car. Deputies eventually stopped him, causing him to spin out and crash into a store.

McCarty got out of his vehicle and pulled out a weapon.

“There was a negotiation. Conversations took place,” said Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis. “We tried to convince the gentleman to put the pistol down.”

But Sheriff Lewis says the suspect threatened deputies in a way where they felt their lives were threatened.

McCarty was shot by police multiple times in the torso. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No deputies were injured during the shooting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident. SLED spokesman Thom Berry said there is dash camera and body camera video from the incident to be reviewed.