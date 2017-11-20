Savannah Fire asks residents to help ‘Keep The Wreath Green’ this season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A nationwide campaign has been implemented in Savannah to reduce the number of fires during the holiday season.

Grand Rapids, Hilton Head and other cities have already completed successful seasons of “Keep the Wreath Green,” and Savannah hopes to follow in their footsteps.

Last year, from November to the end of December there were 28 fires in Savannah.

But emergency officials are hoping that this campaign will help them achieve their goal of zero fires this holiday season.

As a visual reminder of their goal, one of their 35 green bulbs will be changed to red every time there is a structure fire that takes a toll on the home.

“It is elevated during the winter months when you’ve got people that are in older homes using space heaters. Or they have older outlets or older electrical units so it’s very important to get those checked prior to the winter months,” Savannah Fire Marshal, Cheryl Mason says.

It shows in their numbers — from November 14 to November 19 there, were nine fires in Savannah homes.

Those nine fires left some folks displaced before the holidays. But firefighters say there are three main causes for fires during this time of the year.

“Heating of course. Your space heaters your fireplace. Any electrical which would be overloading your extension cords,” Mason explains, adding, “Because you are putting out a lot more so you can hook up your trees and your lights… then finally cooking.”

Firefighters urge residents to be more careful and aware during the holiday season. It’s a two-way street — they help you put out fires and you apply the safety tips to prevent them.

“Be safe, be aware, help us keep this wreath green. We are monitoring it from today to January 2,” Mason said.