Savannah Civic Group asking city to rethink decision to dissolve police merger

Members of a Savannah community organization are asking leaders to keep the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department merged.

The Savannah Jaycees gathered in front of the Metro Police Headquarters urging city council to rescind their vote to dissolve the merged departments.

The vote happened back in July, and since then, county leaders have hired a new police chief, bought new cars and uniforms. But, some believe there’s still time to reconsider.

“We are here to let you know this is not a partisan issue, this is a public safety issue. And we need to take politics out of public safety,” says Antwan Lang with the Savannah Jaycees.

Chatham County leaders responded saying they appreciate all the input regarding police services. They say the new Chatham County Police Department will work hand in hand with all law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe community.