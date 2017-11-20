Report: 8 women accuse Charlie Rose of sexual harrassment

NEW YORK (WSAV) — Television host Charlie Rose has been accused by eight women of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Following the Post’s report, CBS News suspended Rose as a correspondent and PBS announced it is halting production and distribution of the “Charlie Rose” show.

The Post reports that eight women were either employees of the “Charlie Rose” show or aspired to work there. The accusations date from the late 1990s to 2011.

Three of the women spoke on the record, accusing Rose of groping them, walking naked in their presence and relaying an erotic dream.

Others say they experienced lewd phone calls and groping of their breasts, buttocks or genital areas.

Rose tweeted a statement on Monday evening regarding the report:

In my 45 years of journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior towards some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken. I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.

Rose is a 75-year-old journalist and is one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” and a contributor to “60 Minutes.”

