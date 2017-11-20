Report: 8 women accuse Charlie Rose of sexual harrassment

By Published: Updated:
Charlie Rose
FILE - In this April 13, 2017 file photo, Charlie Rose attends The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People in Media party in New York. The Washington Post says eight women have accused television host Charlie Rose of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior. CBS News suspended Charlie Rose and PBS is to halt production and distribution of a show following the sexual harassment report. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (WSAV) — Television host Charlie Rose has been accused by eight women of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Following the Post’s report, CBS News suspended Rose as a correspondent and PBS announced it is halting production and distribution of the “Charlie Rose” show.

The Post reports that eight women were either employees of the “Charlie Rose” show or aspired to work there. The accusations date from the late 1990s to 2011.

Three of the women spoke on the record, accusing Rose of groping them, walking naked in their presence and relaying an erotic dream.

Others say they experienced lewd phone calls and groping of their breasts, buttocks or genital areas.

Rose tweeted a statement on Monday evening regarding the report:

In my 45 years of journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior towards some former female colleagues.

It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.

I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.

Rose is a 75-year-old journalist and is one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” and a contributor to “60 Minutes.”

Read more from The Washington Post here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s