Officials recover body from Altamaha River

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency officials have recovered the body of a man believed to be missing at Jaycee Landing, a boat ramp into the Altamaha River.

According to the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, a call was placed to the 911 center around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning about a missing man at the boat ramp.

Department of Natural Resources began conducting a search at the location Sunday. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies also arrived at the scene and began searching to no avail.

After obtaining and reviewing a video recording, EMA officials believe the victim was attempting to recover his boat that had drifted away when he slipped into the water and drowned.

Wayne County EMA and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Dive and Rescue Team began a search yesterday and continued until around midnight.

The search resumed this morning and the victim was found around 10:30 a.m. Officials say the use of solar technology helped speed up the recovery process.

“We’re glad that we got some closure and hopefully all the family gets notified,” says Wayne County Sheriff John Carter. “And our prayers go out to the family as they deal with this tragedy — especially during the holidays.”

Sheriff Carter says the victim was a local man, but his identity has yet to be released.

Contributions: Lewis Levine Coastal News Service, Wayne County EMA Facebook