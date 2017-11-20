News 3 scouts the talent at Americas Got Talent auditions

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Thousands of singers, dancer, actors, comedians, and more packed the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center for a chance many are waiting for- a chance to be on television, showcase their talents, and to win a million dollars.

These are people who’ve come both near and far to follow their dreams. For many, this isn’t their first time. And they’ve came from all parts of the nation to be here.

“Tried to come here last year, just financially couldn’t do it. But then my wife, she’s my rock, she kept pushing, striving and now we’ve made it. Thank god,” Chris Gaines says, who’s an aspiring Hip-Hop/ Rapper from Atlanta.

But, Gaines isn’t the only one. There are others like Cedric Bowler from Atlanta, who says he wants to ditch the nine to five to do what truly makes him happy.

“I’m here because when I’m on my full time job all I can’t even focus because all I can think about is singing. I know that singing is what I’m supposed to be doing. And anything else is just a waste of time. This is my gift,” Bowler said.

Talent comes in variations no matter what it is- it’s authentic.

A 12-year-old from Atlanta has aspirations of becoming a rapper and asked his grandmother to accompany him along his journey. He says he’s always waited for the day to share his talent with the world.

“I’m pumped, I can’t be nervous, and can never be scared. That’s what my dad always tell me,” Zay Williams says who also goes by “Young Zay.”

Now, they wait to see who will have a chance to hit the stage and show America they’ve got talent.