“It scared me to death.” Pembroke house fire destroys a family home

By Published:

PEMBROKE, GA – A local family lost everything they owned after their home went up in flames.

At 4 a.m. Sunday morning, the family of five managed to make it out of their home safely, but their dog did not survive. Sharon Foxworth told News 3, she only escaped with the clothes on her back.

“It scared me to death. I said, my house is on fire? Oh no, lord let’s get out let’s get out of here quick,” she said.

Foxworth lived in her home for forty-six years, raising her children and helping take care of her two grandchildren. Although the family lost a majority of their belongings, Foxworth told News 3, the angels were on their side.

“The grace of God, yep. We’d have all been dead in a minute when that fire rushed through that house,” said Foxworth.

Foxworth told News 3 they will stay with family members until they can rebuild their home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s