Detectives arrest two, recover stolen property during investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An investigation led to two arrests and the recovery of several vehicles and military explosive devices at a southside residence on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department detectives discovered three vehicles, a trailer, two lawnmowers and other lawn equipment while conducting the investigation at a residence in the 600 block of Cranman Drive.

Detectives also found a smoke grenade, grenade simulator and several other military explosive devices.

According to SCMPD, Military EOD responded to assess the situation. Islands and West Chatham precinct detectives also assisted in the investigation.

Police say the property had been reported stolen between August and November from Southside, West Chatham and Islands precincts.

Robert Bookter, 31, who resided at the Cranman Drive residence, was charged with two counts of theft by taking, two counts of theft by receiving stolen auto and three counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

36-year-old Dan Grayson was also arrested on an active warrant.